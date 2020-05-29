Athiya Shetty Calls Salman Khan Her Mentor, Says He Is Very Encouraging And Supportive

Athiya Shetty recently opened up about her equation with her mentor, superstar Salman Khan. She spoke highly of the actor and also revealed that he has been supportive and encouraging in many ways. She also expressed her willingness to work with father Suniel Shetty if a suitable script is offered to her.

Athiya Shetty on support from Salman Khan

Athiya Shetty recently spoke to a leading daily about her take on the support and mentorship that she has received from actor Salman Khan. She had made her Bollywood debut with the film Hero, which was produced by Salman Khan under his official banner. In the interaction with the leading daily, Athiya Shetty said that she is in touch with Salman Khan even now. She considers him her mentor and hence, he is always the one she calls when she needs a suggestion or advice. She also added to this that Salman Khan has been very supportive and encouraging in various ways.

Athiya Shetty was also asked in the interaction about her plans to work with father Suniel Shetty. She was of the opinion that she would love to go forward with it if a promising script comes her way. She also said that she wishes to be a part of a role where she plays his daughter or something that will be fun to pull off.

Read Alaya F Or Athiya Shetty, Whose 'white In Summer' Style Is Better?

Also read Athiya Shetty Says Social Distancing Will Be 'the New Normal' Post Pandemic

Athiya Shetty was also asked if she is approaching any directors in order to get some good roles. To this, she said that she is a bit shy which she does not think is a good thing as calling up a director for work explains an actor’s dedication towards the craft. She is of the belief that it is also important to prove one’s calibre before approaching the directors. Since she has only done a few films so far, it is important that she showcases her acting capabilities through more films, before taking the privilege to call the directors up. So far, the actor has worked in four films which are all of different nature.

Image Courtesy: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Read Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone Or Athiya Shetty: Who Styled The Iconic Black Gown Right?

Also read Athiya Shetty Quizzes Fans About How Hard It Is To Write Instagram Captions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.