Salman Khan SPOTTED Riding A Bicycle Wearing A Pair Of Shorts; Watch Video

Salman Khan was spotted in the city but this time riding a bike again. He seems to love this vehicle and is often spotted riding it. Read here to know what happened next.

Salman Khan was spotted in the Juhu area riding his bicycle. He was dressed in casual clothes, namely a black t-shirt and shorts with a grey jacket. His casual riding attire was complete with a cap and a pair of sneakers. However, Salman was not alone on the streets. Accompanying him were his guards along with a police inspector who followed the star on a bike.

Salman Khan had done a similar thing during the monsoons. Even then, he was riding a bicycle on the empty roads of Mumbai. Riding a bicycle in the city seems to be one of t Salman’s favourite pass time and he has done it quite a few times.

Salman Khan's videos and photos of riding a bicycle:

Salman Khan’s movies in 2020

Salman Khan’s recent release at the box office was Dabangg 3. The movie is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise and was a prequel to the earlier two movies. However, unlike those two movies, Dabangg 3 failed to impress at the box office. Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Radhe. The movie is a sequel to the 2010 release, Wanted. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati in important roles. Salman is also presently hosting the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. He will also be seen in Kabhi Eid d Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2 and an untitled Tiger sequel.

