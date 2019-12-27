Salman Khan's Birthday: Saiee Manjrekar Shares A Heartwarming Wish For Her Co-star

Salman Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today i.e December 27, 2019. The social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the star. Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan had reportedly organised a birthday bash for him last night which was attended by various actors from the film fraternity. Now, Saiee Manjrekar who debuted in Dabangg 3 has left a heartwarming wish for Salman Khan on his birthday.

Saiee Manjrekar's wish to Salman Khan on his birthday

Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan sir! Thank you for being my mentor, guide, first hero and for giving me a chance to be Khushi. Always going to look up to you! #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/c4S6ZPSy8T — Saiee M Manjrekar (@saieemmanjrekar) December 27, 2019

Saiee regarded Salman Khan as her mentor, guide and her first hero. She also thanked Salman Khan for giving her a chance to essay the character of Khushi in Dabangg 3. Salman Khan fans, admirers and various other celebrities also took to their respective social media handles and wished the Dabangg star on his birthday. Check it out below:

Happy Birthday to the man who’s heart is even bigger than his blockbusters! He’s the iconic trend setter & 1 of the kindest human beings I’ve every met: @BeingSalmanKhan! Aapka swagat toh hum humesha karte rahenge!#Sidk #HappyBirthdayBhaijaan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/rrgJRn1fnn — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) December 27, 2019

Happy bday to the one millions call “bhai” but for me will forever be my first crush🥰 Kindest, handsomest and perhaps naughtiest in the nicest way😋❤️ Happy bday @beingsalmankhan ..Good health & happiness always!! Loveee❤️🎂🎂 #happybirthdaysalmankhan #salmankhan #aboutlastnight pic.twitter.com/79KaZrJKoO — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 27, 2019

Having seen such a great man and a role model figure in you, Makes me want to live my life just like you, your smile brings me joy and happiness. Wishing you a Happy Birthday #SalmanKhan #SalmanKhanBirthday #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/BZcCJu8CRZ — Being Haider (@beingsallu_alia) December 26, 2019

