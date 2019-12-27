On Salman Khan's Birthday Sister Arpita Khan Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Salman Khan's birthday is truly auspicious for the Khan family. It seems that congratulations are in order for the Khans and the Sharmas. Arpita Khan has given birth to a baby girl. The good news was announced by father Aayush Sharma on his Instagram.



The couple has named their little princess Ayat Sharma. Ayat is Arpita and Aayush's second child. According to an article in a leading daily, the baby was delivered through C-section. Ayat's birthday is coinciding with her mama Salman Khan's. In an official statement, the families expressed their joy and pleasure.

They announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl. They then thanked their family, friends, and all well-wishers for their unconditional support. They also extended a thank you to their media friends and fans for their constant love and support.

Aayush Sharma was snapped outside the hospital along with Helen. Salman Khan is also turning 54 on December 27. The birthday celebrations generally begin with Salman ringing on his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. But, the tradition was dropped as he had to be in the city with Arpita. The actor celebrated at Sohail Khan's place in Bandra. Salim Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri with Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arbaaz Khan's son were a part of the celebrations from the Khan family. Other than the family, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Samir Soni were also a part of the celebrations. Salman Khan's birthday cake was cut by the actor with Arpita's son Ahil.

