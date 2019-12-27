The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Salman Khan Wishes HIMSELF On His 54th Birthday

Bollywood News

Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27 and is turning 54-years-old today. Check out the video where the actor wishes himself and more on him

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Bollywood star Salman Khan turned 54 years today, and the Internet has been abuzz with birthday wishes for him. From standing on the street outside his house to posting and tweeting about him, fans have been showering the actor with love and wishes. With the fans, Salman Khan wished himself on his birthday.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Fans Gather On The Streets To Wish Their Bhai

Salman Khan wishes himself on his 54th birthday

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan in the lead role of Chulbul Pandey. The film is currently running in theatres. As a strategy to promote the film, Salman Khan is seen wishing himself in a video released by the actor on his social media handle. In the video Chulbul Pandey wishes Salman Khan calling him the Dabangg actor without a moustache. He even says a line from popular classic birthday song, in his own style. Check it out.

Also Read | Salman Khan Celebrates His 54th Birthday With 'Dabangg 3' Co-stars; Watch Video

Fan wishes

Also Read | Salman Khan Reveals How Trying To Impress A Girl Got Him His First Ad; Watch Video

 

About Dabangg 3

The movie shows the past life of Chulbul Pandey, and will also show its connection to his present life. Saiee Manjrekar will play the role of Salman’s love interest in his earlier life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role as Rajjo. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the villain. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The movie is has collected ₹119.55 crores in its 6 days. It became Salman Khan’s 15th consecutive film to collect ₹100 crores at the box office. Dabangg 3 lifetime collection will be around ₹ 150-₹ 220 crores, as per reports. The film was affected due to protests. The amount is said to be around ₹30 to ₹50 crores. However, it will probably receive a hit verdict.

Also Read | Salman Khan Says His 'Dabangg' And 'Tere Naam' Were Small Films

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
JIWAJI UNIVERSITY EXAM PROBE
ARJUN KAPOOR WISHES ANIL KAPOOR
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES MUSING WISDOM
AJAY TALKS ON 'TANHAJI' CONTROVERSY
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL