Salman Khan Had To Shell Out A MASSIVE Amount For Radhe's VFX-packed Climax

While promoting the movie Dabangg 3, Salman Khan had already teased fans with a glimpse of his next movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman will be seen alongside Disha Patani in the much-awaited film. The shooting schedule for Radhe began in November last year and reports claim that the film's climax will be leaving fans in awe.

Salman Khan shells out money

According to an article in a leading daily, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will have a VFX heavy climax scene. The technology used in this climax scene will be similar to the one used in the Baahubali series. The report also claims that Salman Khan shelled out ₹ 7.50 crores for the scene. It will be a 20 minutes long scene and will feature Salman and Randeep Hooda.

A source from the movie shared more details about the same with the daily. They talked about how shooting in chroma key is an expensive process. The process of shooting a video in front of a blue or green background is cheaper than chroma in addition to the specific lighting required for it. The VFX part is also equally important where the background will be removed and replaced with the one they want. The 20-minute climax sequence will see Salman and Randeep battle in a combat scene, envisioned by director Prabhudeva.

There is also other news regarding Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The report claims that the movie is shot on 'plastic-free' sets. The team is headed to Goa for the shooting of the movie. Salman Khan also shared a video from the sets where he can be seen walking in style as he puts on his jacket in slow motion. The movie will be releasing on Eid 2020. Along with Disha, Salman and Randeep, Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati.

