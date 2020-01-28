Salman Khan Loses Cool Over A Selfie, Snatches Fan's Phone At An Airport; Watch Video

In a video that has surfaced online and gone viral, Salman Khan, can be seen in an angry avatar as a fan tried to photograph him at an airport without his permission. The actor can be seen snatching the man's phone and walking away with it in a sour mood while leaving. The incident takes place just before he steps out of the doors, as he's seen raising his hand to pluck the phone out of its owner's hand.

Take a look at the video:

As a byproduct of stardom, popular movie stars often have to face the overstepping of boundaries by over-enthusiastic fans. The man in the video can be seen trying to get a glimpse of Bollywood actor Salman Khan without consent which resulted in the actor's move of confiscating his phone. However, Salman appears to be in a bad mood irrespective of the selfie. It is unknown if he returned the phone.

The actor was recently seen in the movie Dabangg 3. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva. It starred Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, and Saiee Majrekar in key roles. The Wanted actor is currently filming for his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also directed by choreographer Prabhu Deva. The movie is expected to release in theaters on May 22, 2020.

What's next for Salman Khan?

While Salman is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he has already announced his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will have Kriti Sanon alongside Salman Khan. The movie will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman Khan has also signed up for Kick 2 which will reportedly hit the theatres in December 2021.

