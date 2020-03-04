Salman Khan Films That Have The Lowest-ratings On Rotten Tomatoes

Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, is one of the most popular actors in the industry. He is widely known to take up action flicks that suits his personality. Salman Khan has a huge fan base and his fans continue to support him through and through.

While his movies are generally known for being commercial entertainers, critics have also been criticized his films on several occasions. Here are some of the lowest-rated movies that are certified rotten on the Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes.

Bottom five lowest-rated Salman Khan films

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 is Salman Khan’s one of the lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes with 17% on the Tomatometer. The actor played the lead role in the movie opposite actor Sonakshi Sinha. The movie is a comedy action-adventure drama, starring Salman Khan in the role of a cop. The film also starred Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, and Girish Taurani. Dabangg 3 was a Prabhu Deva directorial and written by Dilip Shukla.

Race 3

Race 3 was the third instalment in the Race franchise. It starred popular actors like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. This was a Remo D’Souza’s directorial and an action thriller film. This film was one of the most-awaited films of 2018 but did not do well at the box office, as per reports. The movie faced generally negativity reviews and has an 8% score on the Tomatometer.

Jai Ho

Jai Ho was an action-adventure drama directed by Sohail Khan. The leads in the film were played by Salman Khan, Tabu, Daisy Shah, and Danny Denzongpa and the story was written by AR Murugadoss. The movie received many negative reviews and hence is one of the lowest-rated films of Salman Khan. According to rotten tomatoes, Jai Ho has a 20% score on the Tomatometer.

Tubelight

Tubleight was helmed by ace director Kabir Khan and released in the year 2017. The movie had Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Om Puri and Shahrukh Khan in important roles. This film did not get much appreciation and received only 21% at the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

