Superhit SP Balasubramanyam Songs From Salman Khan Starrer 'Love'

One of Salman Khan's most romantic films in the 90s was Love, which released in the year 1991. The song from the film Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya became more popular than the film itself. Here are other famous songs from Salman Khan's movie, Love sung by S.P Balasubrahmanyam.

Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya

The film Love starred Salman Khan and Revathi Menon in the lead roles. Although the film wasn’t a superhit, the song Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya became quite popular. This song was sung by S.P Balasubrahmanyam in collaboration with K.S Chitra.

Aaja Aaja Give me a Kiss

Aaja Aaja Give Me a Kiss was another song sung by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and K.S. Chitra. The video showcased the fun-loving relation of the lead actor Salman Khan and Revathi. The music of the song was composed by Anand-Milind.

My Love Meri Priyatama

The movie Love was a remake of an original Telugu film Prema. The rights of the films were owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s company. My Love My Priyatama was a song sung by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, K.S. Chitra. The music of this song was given by Anand-Milind.

We Are Made for Each other

The song We Are Made For Each Other from the movie Love was also sung by S P Balasubramaniam & Chitra. The song was also a love song featuring Bollywood artists like Salman Khan, Revathi, Shafi Inamdar, Amjad Khan. The lyrics of the song were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

I am Sorry

Years after the movie released, this song I am Sorry still remains one of the most-watched songs from the album on YouTube. The song was sung by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and featured a lot of artists in the music video. Despite the name, this song was considered as a party song.

