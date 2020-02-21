Salman Khan's Films That Made Their Way Into The 100 Crore Club

Salman Khan is widely known for being in films that become massive box-office hits. The actor has given his fans and audience some blockbusters movies and is also ready to release some more this year. He has also broken several records now. Here are the actor's movies that grabbed a seat in the 1000 crore club:

Bajrangi Bhaiijaan

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaiijan was released soon after Dangal, featuring Aamir Khan. In 2019, Salman Khan flexed his muscles even higher and became the most searched male celebrity of the year. The movie managed to reach the Rs 1000 crore (approx.) mark at the box office. It earned Rs 1,053 crores (approx.) worldwide.

Bajrangi Bhaiijaan is helmed by Kabir Khan and was released in the year 2015. The movie features Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Salman Khan in key roles. The story of the movie revolves around a man who goes out of his way for a handicapped Pakistani girl, to ensure she reached her home safe back from India.

Race 3

Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, earned a total of ₹ 100 crores (approx.) at the box office. The movie featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of the members of a criminal family who discover some shocking revelations. Thus, their relationships are tested.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie features Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead roles. Tiger Zinda Hai earned ₹ 1,14 crores (approx.) at the box office. The action thriller revolves around the story of a RAW agent named Tiger who along with Zoya join forces in order to rescue a group of nurses who are held captives by a terrorist organisation.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hai Koun featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit is considered to be one of the biggest hits in the Bollywood film industry. The movie managed to reach ₹ 1000 crore mark. It earned ₹ 1,316 crores (approx.) worldwide. Hum Aapke Hain Koun became the highest-grossing Indian film.

It is a romantic drama movie produced by Rajshri Productions. The movie celebrated the traditional Indian wedding by depicting the story of a couple who are married and the relationship between the couple's family members. Here's taking a look at the trailer:

Sultan

Sultan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it features Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh in lead roles. Produced under the banner name Yash Raj Films, the movie bagged ₹ 1,055 crores (approx.) at the box office. The movie revolves around the story of a wrestler named Sultan Ali Khan, who gives up his sport. After some years, he sets back to regain his lost respect.

Image Courtesy: A still from Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Sultan and Race 3

