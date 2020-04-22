Salman Khan's 'Judwaa' Movie Trivia Will Give You Insights About The Film

Salman Khan played a dual role in the film Judwaa, directed by David Dhawan. The film starred actors Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the lead roles along with actor Salman Khan. Get to know some interesting facts about the film below.

Salman Khan's movie 'Judwaa' trivia

Original title

The film Judwaa was originally titled as Janambhoomi, but later the name was given as Judwaa. This film marked Salman Khan’s first film in a dual role. This film also had a special screening in Canada.

Tabu was also a part of the film

Judwaa marked Salman Khan’s first collaboration with director David Dhawan. This film was a remake of Nagarjuna’s Telugu movie Hello Brother. Actor Rambha played opposite actor Salman Khan. Her voice was dubbed by actor Tabu, in the film.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan Asks What Day It Is, Fans Say All Days Have Become Like 'Quaranday'

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Dhaakad's Release Date Postponed Due To COVID-19?

Original cast

The makers had initially confirmed Govinda along with Nandu Tolani. After Salman Khan got to know about the film, he insisted Govinda on handing over the project to him and Sajid Nadiadwala and that is how the actor ended up in Judwaa.

Siddhant Kapoor starred in the film

Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor featured in the film Judwaa as a child actor. Actor Shakti Kapoor also played a tribute to his own role as Nandu from the film Raja Babu, which is also directed by David Dhawan.

Rambha was not the first choice

Actor Rambha's role was first offered to Mamta Kulkarni. After the actor rejected the film, the offer went to Rambha and she featured opposite Salman Khan.

Also Read: Salman Khan Was Not The First Choice For 'Judwaa', Find Out Who Was Originally Chosen

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Red Carpet Looks At Cannes Over The Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.