Salman Khan Gets A Statement Of Support From FWICE Amid Ongoing Controversies

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Salman Khan, thanking him for the unconditional support shown by the actor towards daily wage workers in the film industry during the COVID-19 outbreak. Ever since the lockdown was implemented in India, many Bollywood personalities came forward and offered their help to those in need. One of the stars out of the many who helped people was Salman Khan who helped daily wage workers. The federation has now thanked the Dabangg star for his 'kindness and generosity' through a statement. Here's what the statement read -

FWICE's statement for Salman Khan

The statement shown above comes after the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput which triggered a nationwide conversation surrounding the treatment of outsiders and nepotism in Bollywood. While on one hand, star kids are being accused and questioned on the internet, on the other hand, various known personalities from the Hindi film fraternity like Salman Khan and Karan Johar have been accused of lobbying. After Sushant's death, Abhinav Kashyap, the director of Dabangg starring Salman, came forward and made a shocking post on Twitter.

The director shared through his tweets that Khan and his family are responsible for destroying his career by using their contacts. Soon after the post went viral on the internet, a number of netizens started criticising the actor for using his powers to manipulate people and their careers.

Apart from Kashyap's claims, various reports suggested that Salman's SKF production house boycotted Sushant along with several other production houses, thus pushing the actor into depression. There have been multiple reactions about the same on the internet with netizens enraged upon certain producers and actors over the demise of Sushant, but none of the claims has been officially proven yet.

With the statement posted by FWICE, they wish to ensure the actor that they stand in solidarity in support of Salman if a need for the same arises. The statement also stated that the entire federation is ready to collectively raise their voice to support the actor in any given situation. The statement ends by reading 'We are and shall remain with you always'.

