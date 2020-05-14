Salman Khan Had More Than One On-screen Romance In THESE Movies; See List

Salman Khan has grabbed much attention since his first film as a lead in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). He has appeared in more than 80 films in his career spanning around 42 years. There are several films in which Salman was seen romancing two heroines. Read to know about them.

Salman Khan's movies that have two female leads

Judwaa

Salman Khan plays a double role in 1997 released, Judwaa. It stars Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as the leading ladies. The movie received positive reviews and was a success at the box office. Judwaa is an action comedy film directed by David Dhawan.

Biwi No. 1

Released in 1999, Biwi No. 1 is a comedy-drama film. It stars Salman Khan opposite Karisma Kapoor as his wife and Sushmita Sen as his love interest along with Anil Kapoor and Tabu. Directed by David Dhawan, Biwi No. 1 was generally praised by the audiences and was super-hit at the box office with chartbuster soundtrack.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji star in a love-triangle film, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. It is a romantic comedy movie released in 2000. The film was a hit at the box office and has chartbusters songs like Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai, Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho, Piya Piya and the title track.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

The trio of Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta returned in 2001 in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The film generated controversy for being the first Bollywood films to show the taboo issue of artificial insemination and surrogate childbirth. Abbas-Mustan directed the super-hit romantic drama film.

Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge

Salman Khan romances Sushmita Sen and Dia Mirza in Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. It is an action thriller film released in 2002. An amnesiac Hindu man remembers his past as a Muslim sharpshooter and an assassin. The film received good critic ratings but failed to perform at the box office.

Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa

Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa stars Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla and Preity Zinta in pivotal roles. Atul Agnihotri made his directorial debut with this romantic drama film. Released in 2004, it tanked at the box office.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif and Sohail Khan stars in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? It is a romantic comedy which earned good word of mouth among the audiences. The film also features Arshad Warsi, Beena Kak, Rajpal Yadav and Isha Koppikar. Directed by David Dhawan, it was a hit at the box office.

