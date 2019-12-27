Salman Khan Has A Bizarre Reason For Going Shirtless Onscreen And On-stage

Salman Khan turned up on the sets of his 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya to realise that his costumes for a dance sequence do not fit. Wasting no time, director Sohail Khan instructed him to perform the important song sequence without a shirt. Uninhibited and in great shape Salman unperturbedly performed the song, Oh Oh Jane Jaana without a shirt. As soon as the song released, it became a rage among the audience, who were impressed by his chiseled body and boyish charm. The Bhai of Bollywood and the flagbearer of the 'Shirtless Heros' trend has a bizarre reason for going shirtless, which he revealed in an old interview. Here is all you need to know.

The reason behind Salman Khan's shirtless avatar

In an old interview given to an online portal, he revealed he does not wish to roam around shirtless. But, his skin type forces him to show off his body more often than not. He also revealed that he is very choosy about his clothes' fabrics, so much so that he gets his clothes stretched and washed before he wears them. In another interview, Salman's designer revealed that he hates itchy fabrics, which is the reason why he switched to cotton clothes. Salman Khan, who was last seen performing high-octane action sequences in Dabangg 3, celebrates his birthday on December 27. Here is all about Salman Khan's birthday celebrations.

All about Salman Khan's birthday bash

Salman Khan, who is basking in all the praises coming his way for Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3, started his birthday celebrations by cutting a four-tier Birthday cake with his family and friends. A video of Salman Khan's birthday cake was posted on social media, which has won the hearts of netizens. Apart from a small cake cutting ceremony with close friends, Salman's brother Sohail Khan will be hosting a lavish birthday bash for the actor at his residence. Reportedly, Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, among others will be attending the birthday bash.

