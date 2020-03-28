Vijay Maurya Is All Set To Impress Audiences With His Dialogues In Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

After impressing audiences with the dialogues in the film Gully Boy, writer Vijay Maurya is all set to woo fans with his set of dialogues in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. In a recent interview, Vijay Maurya revealed that he has written the dialogues for the Salman Khan starrer and seems like he is very excited about the film.

As per recent reports, it was said that Vijay Maurya is currently one of the most respected artists who have great skills in writing and acting. It was further said that he has written the dialogues for the film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and it is something that one should watch out for.

It was also reported that Vijay Maurya has proved his knowledge on how well he understands the Mumbai lingo with his dialogues in the film Gully Boy. And as the film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is also based in Mumbai, one can expect an amazing set of dialogues in the film.

Vijay Maurya has one more film in his kitty

Apart from the film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, it is also said that Vijay Maurya is currently working on the Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan. The film is reported to be based on the life of a boxer. In a recent interview with a news portal, Vijay Maurya said that the film Toofaan is an emotional story that is based on boxing.

Vijay Maurya also said that Toofan is an emotional film with a good storyline. He also went on to praise the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the way he has portrayed the film and especially ‘the boxing aspect.’ The also revealed that Farhan Akhtar has given his best in terms of bodybuilding and has also undergone special training in boxing. The film is expected to release in September 2020.

