Salman Khan Recommends 'Bigg Boss 13' Runner-up Asim Riaz For Three New Music Videos?

While the whole nation is under complete lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, superstar Salman Khan and his family have moved to their Panvel farmhouse from Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The Bharat actor often celebrates his birthday at this farmhouse. After his move to Panvel, news has emerged of him supporting Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. Here is what Salman Khan is supporting Asim Riaz for.

Read Also| Salman Khan Announces Production House Halt With A Post Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Salman Khan recommends Asim Riaz for new music videos

It was reported by an entertainment portal that the Dabbang star Salman Khan has recommended Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz for three new music videos after he saw Asim perform in his first music video opposite Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes, titled Mere Angne Mein. This is the first video song of Asim Riaz which released after his time in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13. The song received very good response with many of Asim's fan appreciating him for his looks.

Read Also| Salman Khan-starrer 'Kick 2' Unlikely To Happen In The Near Future? Read To Know More

Asim Riaz was also seen in Neha Kakkar's single Kalla Sohna Nai opposite Himanshi Khurana. The news of Salman Khan recommending Asim comes at the time when speculations are rife that the Bigg Boss heart throb will also feature in Salman's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Read Also| Salman Khan Urges People Of Odisha To Follow Govt Instructions Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Watch

It was also reported that Asim Riaz has been offered the role of Salman Khan's brother in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. After the news of Asim woking with the Dabaang star featured, Asim's fans seem overwhelmed and are rejoicing for the Bigg boss 13 contestant. Well, nothing has yet been confirmed. But fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan and Asim Riaz perform together.

Read Also| Salman Khan Flees Bandra Apartment For Pandemic; Takes Refuge In Luxury Panvel Farmhouse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.