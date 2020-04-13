Salman Khan Helps Female Ground Workers In Malegaon After Funding 25,000 Workers Earlier?

Salman Khan made a massive contribution when he announced that he will take care of 25,000 daily wage workers in the Bollywood industry. He has offered to fulfil their daily needs by still paying them even after COVID-19 lockdown. Another report suggests that the Dabangg actor will once again help female ground workers in need of essential stock in Malegaon. The actor is sending loads of stock items for the women who do not have access to daily food items due to the lockdown.

Salman Khan’s second contribution after recently announcing the payments for wage workers

After a nationwide lockdown is causing disruption in daily labourers and earners, Salman Khan’s team reached out to women in Malegaon area. His manager confirmed the news of providing food essentials to the households of 50 ground workers. This comes after he had received a desperate call of help from the area. Politician Baba Siddiqui also confirmed on the contribution made by the actor. He appreciated Salman Khan’s efforts in providing relief after just one call.

Here is what politician Baba Siddiqui shared on his Twitter ID

Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/3zlW51MKOg — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

Earlier Salman Khan was appreciated for creating a direct payment plan into the accounts of wage workers who are in need as the country is facing a lockdown in a precautionary move to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases in the country. The Bollywood industry hires day to day wage workers who would be devoured of basics if not paid. Salman Khan’s moves were lauded by many.

