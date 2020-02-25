Salman Khan's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Songs Sung By SP Balasubrahmanyam

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is best known for his roles in movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and a many others. The movie garnered huge attention for its storyline and for its songs. SP Balasubrahmanyam has songs from this film that still remain popular. Here's a list of the best songs from Hum Aapke Hain Koun by the singer:

Salman Khan's Hum Aapke Hain Koun songs by SP Balasubrahmanyam

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai

The song features Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The song gives some major relationship goals to the audience. Beautifully sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam, this is one of the most melodious and romantic songs by the singer and is also considered one of the best songs from the film.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun Title Track

The title track of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun, with the same name, is sung by SP Balasubrahmanyama and Lata Mangeshkar. The lyrics are penned by Dev Kohli and composed by Raamlaxman. This song is very much appreciated by the fans for its lyrics and the voice of the legendary singers.

Didi Tera Devar Deewana

This is another one of the most melodious songs from Salman Khan's Hum Aapke Hain Koun. SP Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar's heart touching voice garnered huge attention and the song is famous even today. The song is penned by Dev Kohli and composed by Raamlaxman.

Wah Wah Ramji

One of the most popular songs that make fans tune in with the song, Wah Wah Ramji is sung by SP Balasubrahmanyama and Lata Mangeshkar. The song is known for its distinctive tone and memorable lyrics that are penned by Ravinder Rawal. The music composer for this popular song is Rammlaxman.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is one of the most iconic movies of Salman Khan's career. Salman played the role of Prem Nath in the superhit flick. The plot revolves around an Indian wedding and it depicts the life a married couple and the relationship between the two families.

