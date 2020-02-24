Salman Khan's BTS Picture With Dabbo Ratnani's Kids Will Fix Your Monday Blues

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. He is not only a popular household name in India but also very famous worldwide. He has provided multiple hits like Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick, etc and is very popular among all ages of audiences. Dabboo Ratnani recently worked with the actor and shared a BTS picture that went viral. Check out the picture below.

Read Also: Not Salman Khan But THIS Actor Was First Choice For Prabhudheva's 'Wanted'

Salman Khan poses with Dabboo Ratnani’s kids in an adorable BTS photo

Salman Khan is known to have a golden heart and is very popular among kids. Every time the actor is clicked with his little fans, the photo ends up breaking the internet. Salman Khan was recently seen collaborating with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his calendar photoshoot. The photographer took to Instagram to share an adorable BTS picture of Salman with his kids. Take a look at the image below.

Salman Khan looks handsome as always in the above picture. The Ready actor can be seen chilling on the sets and striking a pose with Myrah, Kiara, and Shivaan. Salman Khan's fan following is not restricted to any particular age group and this picture is proof. Donning a light blue shirt over a white t-shirt, Salman looked comfortable yet stylish. Dabboo Ratnani's kids look very excited to meet the star.

Read Also: Top Movies Featuring Tabu And Salman Khan That You Must Watch

Other than Salman Khan, stars like Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Urvashi Rautela, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, etc also collaborated with Dabboo Ratnani for his calendar photoshoot. This has become an annual event for all Bollywood celebrities. Fans will be waiting eagerly for next year to see which all celebrities get featured.

On the work front, Salman Khan is working on his upcoming project Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Prabhudeva. The film will also star Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles and slated to release on May 22nd, 2020. After Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman will start working on Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali that is being helmed by Farhad Samji.

Read Also: Salman Khan And Sonali Bendre's Best Scenes From 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'

Read Also: Salman Khan's Films That Made Their Way Into The 100 Crore Club

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.