This Day That Year: Salman Returned From Bigg Boss 12 Shoot; Deepika On Ramp

On this day of in the year 2018, fans saw Salman Khan return from the launch of Bigg Boss 12 and Akshay Kumar's initiative Bharat Ke Veer going tax-free. September 6 was also quite eventful in the year 2019 when Deepika Padukone danced to Disco Deewane at a bash and Riteish Deshmukh congratulated ISROs effort. Take a look:

Salman Khan returns from Bigg Boss 12 launch

On this day in 2018, fans saw Salman Khan return from Goa after he had launched Bigg Boss 12. The actor was seen in a black shirt and blue jeans. Many fans and admirers of the actor were waiting to get a glimpse of him. In recent developments, Salman Khan is gearing up for Bigg Boss season 14.

Akshay Kumar's initiative Bharat Ke Veer goes tax-free

Ministry of Home Affairs @HMOIndia had taken an initiative named @BharatKeVeer in April, last year. The success of the initiative has been stupendous. The initiative has now been formalised into a registered Trust. 1/4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 6, 2018

Akshay Kumar had started an initiative to directly help the martyred soldiers’ families. He had started a website called Bharat Ke Veer, in which people could send money to martyred soldiers’ families. On this day in 2018, the website went tax-free. Rajnath Singh had tweeted - Ministry of Home Affairs@HMOIndia had taken an initiative named@BharatKeVeer in April, last year. The success of the initiative has been stupendous. The initiative has now been formalised into a registered Trust.' (sic). Many fans had commended Akshay Kumar's effort and the government's move in the comments section.

Deepika Padukone stuns at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's bash

On September 2019, actor Deepika Padukone was seen walking the ramp for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in a bridal fashion show. Deepika was the show stopper at the event. At the end of the show, the actor was seen dancing to Disco Deewane in her gorgeous dress. Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla were also spotted dancing with the actor.

Riteish Deshmukh on ISRO's achievement

We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro - what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind https://t.co/ktuJjb9ozx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 6, 2019

On this day in 2019, Riteish Deshmukh had congratulated ISRO's effort for Chandrayaan-2. He had mentioned - 'We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of@isro - what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind' (sic). Many fans and celebs had agreed with the actor's tweet.

