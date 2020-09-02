Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa To Be A Part Of The Salman Khan Show?

The 14th season of the controversial show Bigg Boss will soon be airing on television and the house members who will participate in the show are currently being finalised. While the makers of the show haven't yet confirmed the final list of contestants, there are several names that are being associated with Bigg Boss 14. As of now, TellyChakkar has reported that self-proclaimed God-Woman Radhe Maa has been confirmed to be on-board the show.

Radhe Maa in Bigg Boss 14?

Radhe Maa, whose original name is Sukhvinder Kaur, has been a prominent figure in Punjab. She was born in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab and has been on the spiritual path ever since she was young. TellyChakkar also reported that the controversial personality has been on Bigg Boss makers' radar for years as she was also approached for the previous season. Radhe Maa, as of now, runs a trust and had recently donated Rs.15 lakhs to the COVID-19 relief fund set up by the Indian Prime Minister. However, no official confirmation by Bigg Boss or Radhe Maa's representatives has been released yet.

As of now, the tentative list of actors who are associated with the latest season of Bigg Boss are Donal Bisht, Mishal Raheja, Sangeetha Ghosh, Tina Dutta, Sugandha Mishra, Nishant Malkani and Shivam Narang. Whereas, TellyChakkar reports that Rajeev Sen, Vivian Dsena, Tejaswi Prakash, Adhyayan Suman, Jay Soni and Chahat Pandey have declined offers of featuring in the show.

The portal has also revealed the concept of Bigg Boss 14 revealing that the show will be heavily influenced by the lockdown which people faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season of Bigg Boss will be called 'The Lockdown Edition' and similar to the times of self-isolation where people used technology to connect with their respective loved ones, contestants on the show will be given an opportunity to connect with their friends and family or create videos to have a connect with the outside world. If true, this will be the first time contestants will get to communicate with the world outside in Bigg Boss.

