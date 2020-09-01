Actor Bharath Reminisces 'beautiful Moments' From The Sets Of Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

Tamil actor Bharath on Monday, August 31, shared a short throwback video from the sets of his forthcoming Hindi film Radhe, online. Sharing the video online, Bharath wrote: "We don’t remember days, we remember moments. Beautiful throwback memories during Radhe." (sic) The video shared by Bharath had pictures of the young actor with the cast and crew of the Salman Khan starrer.

Bharath to make his return to Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer Radhe

Actor Bharath, who has featured in an array of Tamil, and Malayalam films, made his Hindi movie debut with Kaizad Gustad's Jackpot (2013). Bharath will be returning to the Hindi film industry after a hiatus of seven years with Prabhu Deva's Radhe. Bharath's role in Radhe is kept under wraps by the makers of the film.

Radhe, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, is reported to be based on a Korean movie Veteran and is touted to be an action-thriller. The movie also features actors like Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati in a prominent role. The film is written and directed by Prabhu Deva.

The movie produced by Salman Khan under his production banner reportedly has a few days of shooting left. The makers of the Radhe are waiting for the lockdown to end to resume the shoot. The Salman Khan starrer was initially supposed to hit the marquee in Eid 2020, however, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the movie is reportedly pushed to Diwali 2020.

What's next for Bharath?

Bharath, who was last seen in Sri Senthil's Kaalidas, has an array of films at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Sunish Kumar's 6 Hours with Ishq fame Anu Mohan. Thereafter, Bharath has a film with Sivakaasi (2005) fame Perarasu.

