Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez spotted cycling near his farmhouse, locals excited

Salman Khan, along with his family and close ones have been living at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai, ever since the lockdown was announced. Despite certain relaxations in the last two phases of the lockdown regarding travel and many returning to their homes, the actor is staying put at Panvel. Apart from releasing multiple music videos, the Dabangg star also seems to continue his routine, well-known in Mumbai, at the village too.

Salman is well-known to take out his bicycle and ride on the streets of Mumbai. And now a video of him doing so in Panvel has also surfaced. Much like the visuals before, the actor was surrounded by his bodyguard Shera and other close ones.

As locals spotted the actor, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, cycling, they got excited and started recording his video. Salman greeted them with ‘Namashkar’, and the locals, who seemed like kids, shouted ‘Namashkar’ back in excitement. He also waved at them when they called out ‘Sallu bhai’ to him.

Dressed in a sleeveless top and track pants, Jacqueline Fernandez too was spotted and even turned around to see the locals when they asked for a video. It’s likely that Salman’s close friend Iulia Vantur, Fan actor Waluscha De Sousa, and Salman’s nephews, who are also living at the farmhouse were also a part of the cycling gang.

Here are the videos

Earlier, all the members living together had come out together to distribute ration to the villagers of the area.

Salman, meanwhile, shot for three songs in the lockdown, one a romantic track with Jacqueline and another special for Eid.

The actor also launched his brand of sanitisers, and donated it to the Mumbai Police. His food truck too has been donating essentials to the needy in Mumbai, apart from transferring money to the daily wage workers of the film industry

