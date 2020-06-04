Urvashi Rautela Or Nia Sharma: Who Wore Tulle Ensemble Better?

Spotting two popular celebs in identical or similar attires in not new. On various occasions, actors sporting similar ensembles are noticed. So if you enjoy fashion face-offs, then this cup-cake tulle gown one is something you will simply adore. While reminiscing some of the most outlandish face-offs amongst celebs, we stumbled upon one between Hate Story fame Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela and television beauty Nia Sharma.

Both these stunning actors were spotted in stylish Tulle ensembles, though in different hues. Tulle gowns are heavily layered and are made of stiff net fabric They are not very common and only on rare occasions would you spot a celeb donning it. So let's take a look at some photos of these pretty actors and decide who wore the tulle gown better, Urvashi Rautela or Nia Sharma.

Fashion Faceoff: Urvashi Rautela Vs Nia Sharma

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is counted amongst the most stylish new-age actors in Bollywood currently. The former beauty queen is known for her impeccable fashion choices and drop-dead gorgeous looks. When Urvashi's fanbase on her Instagram clocked 20 million last year, the stunning actor thanked her fans by posting these pictures of herself. The Great Grand Masti actor looked ravishing in this tangy orange Tulle gown.

Her elaborate cut-sleeves with a plethora of frills and waist detail of the tulle is totally impressive. For makeup, the Sanam Re actor opted dewy makeup with lots of highlighter and smokey eyes. Not to miss her glossy lips with nudish peach shade. Urvashi Rautela kept her hair straight and sleek with a middle parting. Urvashi accessorized her look with matching drop earrings, diamond bracelets and statement rings.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma always grabs limelight for her risk-averse fashion choices. The Naagin 4 actor loves to experiment with her looks and enjoys surprising her admirers. For an event last summer, the Jamai Raja actor wore this glamourous heavy black Tulle gown with a statement cross pendant. Nia Sharma looked majestic in this uber-cool ensemble and truly aced this tulle dress like a pro.

For hair, Nia opted for voluminous messy waves. She kept her makeup dramatic and partially gothic. Sharma wore smokey black eye makeup with kohl on the waterline too. Her nude lipstick complemented her dramatic eye makeup beautifully. The tulle gown had a plunging neckline as well which accentuated the oomph factor for Nia Sharma in this stylish look. We truly love both the tulle ensembles, but if asked to pick sides Urvashi's orange dress was more refreshing and Nia's gothic one.

