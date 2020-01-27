Salman Khan Recently Revealed That He Owes ₹1.25 To A Cycle Mechanic

Salman was seen at "Umang", a fundraising event for the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund. During the event Salman Khan told a funny anecdote from his childhood days. While talking to host Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan revealed that he had forgotten to pay₹1.25 to a cycle mechanic and how it still is one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. Here is what Salman had to say.

Read Also| Salman Khan Takes The 'Garmi Challenge' On Bigg Boss With 'Street Dancer 3D' Team; Watch

Salman Khan on owing ₹1.25 to a cycle mechanic

While Salman Khan was speaking to Kapil he expressed that recently he had been to a cycle mechanic to get his bicycle tyre fixed. Salman added that he was wearing shorts and had no money on him. So he told the mechanic that he will pay him later.

After which Salman added that the mechanic told him about the past and how he [Salman] did the same thing in his childhood. The mechanic told him [Salman] that he used to get his cycle fixed and would always say that he will pay later but he never did. The mechanic also claimed Salman owes him ₹1.25 for his services from his childhood. After listening to this, Salman admitted that he felt embarrassed.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Calls Shehnaaz Gill The 'best Entertainer' In The House

While speaking about the incident, Salman Khan also mentioned that later he did go to the mechanic to return the money he owed. However, the mechanic refused to take it. Salman also narrated a story where he spoke about how he had to ride a scooter with half kerosene and half petrol so that he could save money.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Fans Slam Makers After Salman Khan Declares Her Unsafe

Read Also| Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Other Bollywood Stars With Wax Figures At Madame Tussauds

(Image courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.