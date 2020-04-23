Salman Khan Loves To Pose In The Sun And These Pics Are Proof

Salman Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood celebs who has fans waiting for his every move. The Dabangg star has a strong presence online and offline too. Salman Khan's Instagram is filled with candid pictures, movie promotions, and more. During the lockdown, he has been active on social media. Listed below are Salman Khan's photos while posing out in the sun.

READ:"Doctors' Advice": Salman Khan's Father Salim Clarifies Taking Walks On Road Amid Lockdown

Salman Khan loves posing out in the sun and these photos below are proof

READ:Iulia Vantur Gets Bombarded With Questions On Salman Khan, Fans Ask 'Salman Still With U?'

READ:Salman Khan To Remake Marathi Crime Film ‘Mulshi Pattern’ With Brother-in-law Aayush?

Salman Khan's photos not only send fans into a frenzy but they inspire them as well. The actor has also inspired many fans when it comes to fashion. The pictures above showcase Salman Khan's love for staying outdoors and being in the sunlight. Salman Khan's Instagram has many pictures of him with the sunlight even at home. The actor's love for nature is seen in many of his photos.

READ:Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' Was Om Puri's Last Film; Read More Interesting Trivia About It

Salman Khan's photos inspire fans when it comes to fitness as well. The actor's physique is a huge motivation for many fans intending to get in shape. Salman Khan's Instagram is full of his movie promotions, photoshoots, and family pictures. The actor in various instances is caught candid on camera enjoying the bliss of nature.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.