Salman Khan To Remake Marathi Crime Film ‘Mulshi Pattern’ With Brother-in-law Aayush?

Salman Khan helped in launching Aayush Sharma in the Hindi film industry with the film LoveYatri. Though the film failed to do wonders at the box office, Aayush's performance in the film was praised by fans a lot. Now it is being reported that Salman Khan is all set to star opposite Aayush Sharma in two films back to back - The Mulshi Pattern Hindi remake and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Mulshi Pattern remake details

Salman Khan will be reportedly seen essaying the character of a cop in the Mulshi Pattern Hindi remake. Salman Khan's character will be on the hunt for Aayush Sharma's character who will be playing the role of a gangster. A source close to the film has revealed details about the remake to a news daily. It was earlier speculated that the remake will be called Mulshi Pattern itself as the official rights for the film have been brought, but the will film will be reportedly titled Dhak which means powerful in Hindi.

The source reportedly revealed furthermore that Salman Khan loved the concept of urban-rural; conflict showcased in Mulshi Pattern and wishes to emphasize on it furthermore with the Hindi remake. The conflict happens between farmers who live near the city and are forced to sell their land after which their children take up the life of crime. The original film showcased a cat-and-mouse chase between the cops and the gangster where law enforcement authorities can be seen coming up with unique ideas to nab the gangster. It is still unsure when the Mulshi Pattern Hindi remake will go on floors as various film projects have been pushed forward due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

