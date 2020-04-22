Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' Was Om Puri's Last Film; Read More Interesting Trivia About It

Most of Salman Khan’s movies that religiously release on Eid every year turn out to be blockbuster hits. In 2017, Salman Khan featured in the film Tubelight along with actors Sohail Khan and Om Puri. This film was an adaptation of a Korean movie, Little Boy which released in 2015. Read some interesting facts about Salman Khan's movie Tubelight below.

Interesting facts about Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’

Om Puri’s last film

Tubelight was Om Puri’s last film in Bollywood as the actor passed away on January 6, 2017. His character in the film was inspired by Colonel Sanders, the owner of the American fast-food franchise, KFC.

No objection certificate

The director of the film Tubelight obtained a no-objection certificate from the makers of the Kanada film Tubelight for the title.

Akshay Kumar was considered for the role

Director Kabir Khan wanted a star actor for the role of Sohail Khan in Tubelight. He considered Akshay Kumar for the role but Salman Khan insisted on taking Sohail Khan for the role because the chemistry and bonding would look natural onscreen.

Salman Khan’s role

Salman Khan, in an interview, mentioned that stars like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar would have easily played his role in Tubelight.

Sohail Khan’s comeback

Actor Sohail Khan made a comeback to Bollywood with the movie Tubelight after seven long years. The actor was last seen in the movie Veer, in 2010.

The debut of Chinese actor Zhu Zhu

In the movie Tubelight, Salman Khan is seen bonding with the son of a Chinese woman. The Chinese woman in the film is actor Zhu Zhu and the boy who played her son in the movie is Matin Rey Tangu, a child actor. The kid bonded well with actor Salman Khan on the film sets and would fondly call Salman Khan as Bibing Salman, referring him as an elder brother.

