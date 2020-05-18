Salman Khan's Memorable Songs From 'Kyon Ki' That Will Make You Nostalgic

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film Kyon Ki starred actors Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen, Om Puri, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The film is a remake of Priyadarshan’s Malayam film which was inspired by a novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Salman Khan was seen as Anand in the film while actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen as Dr Tanvi Khurana in the romantic film. Some songs from the film Kyon Ki had become popular, take a look.

Popular songs from the movie Kyon Ki

Dil Keh Raha Hai

The romantic song Dil Keh Raha Hai featured actors Rimi Sen and Salman Khan. Actor Salman Khan is seen singing the song and trying to woo actor Rimi Sen in the music video. The song was voiced by Kunal Ganjawala. Dil Ke Raha Hai was one of the most popular songs from the movie. Dil Keh Raha Hai was one of the most popular songs from the film Kyon Ki.

Kyon Ki Itna Pyaar

Another popular song from the movie Kyon Ki was Kyon Ki Itna Pyaar featuring Salman Khan and Rimi Sen. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik sang the popular song Kyon Ki Itna Pyaar. This was the second song from Salman Khan's Kyon Ki that had become popular. Moreover, it was a delight for fans to watch Salman Khan with actor Rimi Sen in the melodious song.

Jhatka Mare

The song Jhatka Mare is another popular party song from the movie Kyon Ki. Salman Khan is seen as a mental asylum patient in the film and is seen dancing in his uniform in the song, along with a few other patients from the hospital. Fans loved his different avatar in the song and also loved to watch him dance in the music video.

Dil Ke Badle Sanam

Dil Ke Badle Sanam was another popular romantic song from the movie Kyon Ki. This song featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan looked stunning in their different outfits in the song. The song was shot at different locations in India.

