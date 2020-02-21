Salman Khan's Most Unforgettable Cameos In Bollywood Movies; Watch

Salman Khan is one of the most renowned and adored celebrities in Bollywood. Apart from lead roles, he has also successfully managed to impress his fans in several notable cameos. The Wanted actor has made an appearance in several movies and has shown huge support to his fellow actors' films. Here are the top five instances that proved he is the king of cameos.

Zero

Zero featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anuska Sharma was one of the most awaited movies but seemed to have impressed fewer audiences. But the fans were excited to watch the movie since Shak Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were appearing together after a long time. Salman made a special appearance in Zero for a song and it successfully managed to create some hype among the fans. Salman's and SRK's camaraderie was appreciated and loved by many fans.

Judwaa 2

The second instalment of Judwaa features Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapseee Pannu in pivotal roles. The movie enjoyed success at the box office. Judwaa 2 released because of Salman Khan's original movie titled Judwaa. Quite likely, the Dabangg actor has to make an appearance in the movie. He appeared during the climax and totally stole the show.

ALSO READ | Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan Said There Would Be No Mannat If It Weren't For Him

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

This is one of the top cameos of Salman Khan that is loved by many fans, all thanks to the actor's memorable dialogues in the movie. During the scene, Salman's character comes face to face with Ranbir and Katrina's characters. It is considered one of the film's best moments.

ALSO READ | Best Shirtless Pictures Of Salman Khan That Will Make Fans Want To Hit The Gym

Saawariya

This was Salman Khan's reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a long time. He made a very special appearance as Sonam Kapoor's character's lover in the movie. This was the debut movie of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie may not have been a massive success at the box office but Salman's appearance definitely stole the show.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Most Romantic Scenes With Salman Khan From 'Sultan'

Phata Poster Nikla Hero

Salman Khan played himself in the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani featuring Shahid Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor's character is shown to be a huge fan of Salman Khan. Fans loved the funny moment involving Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor's character.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan On 'The Kapil Sharma Show': A Unique Combo That Left The Fans Hungry For More!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.