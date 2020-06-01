'May Your Beautiful Soul Rest In Peace': Salman Khan Mourns Untimely Demise Of Wajid Khan

The first day of June began on a mournful note in Bollywood as it lost one of the most remarkable music composers Wajid Khan to coronavirus. Wajid Khan was one of the famous Sajid-Wajid duo, credited for many memorable tunes for the Bollywood industry for many years. The 42-year-old music composer succumbed to a cardiac arrest after reportedly surviving on a ventilator for his last four days due to coronavirus complications.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has worked with the late music composer in many projects, expressed his grief on his death through his Twitter handle on Monday. He penned a heartfelt note for Wajid Khan and said that he will miss him as a person as he expressed his love for him and prayed for his beautiful soul.

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Wajid's last work was Salman Khan's song Bhai Bhai, which was released on Eid recently. Throughout his career, Wajid, along with his brother gave many popular songs like Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se, Bhai Bhai and Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita. Wajid also sang many of these hits like Mashallah, Jalwa, Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon and Do You Wanna Partner.

As per reports, Wajid passed away at the Surana Hospital in Mumbai's Chembur. He was 42. It was reported that he was suffering from COVID-19 complications, and some celebrities close to him reportedly confirmed it in some reports. However, as per singer-music composer Salim Merchant, he was facing issues due to kidney-related ailments.

“He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection..."

"He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical,” Salim was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sajid-Wajid had composed hits, mainly for Salman Khan’s films after making their debut with Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. They delivered chartbusters galore in albums like Partner, Dabangg franchise, Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, apart from other popular albums like Main Tera Hero, Rowdy Rathore and more. Their last major album was Dabangg 3 that had released in December.

