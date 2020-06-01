Wajid Khan's Death: Varun Dhawan Pays Respect In A Heartbreaking Note

Wajid Khan, of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away earlier today in Mumbai aged 42. Fellow music composer, Salim Merchant confirmed the same on social media. Wajid Khan was found positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. In addition to this, Wajid Khan has also been battling several other issues and had even undergone a kidney transplant a while ago.

Varun Dhawan pays tribute to Wajid Khan

Reportedly, Wajid Khan was on the ventilator when he breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. As soon as the news of his demise broke out on the internet, several industry insiders paid their respects to the singer. Varun Dhawan also paid his last respects in a heartbreaking note.

Varun Dhawan took to social media a while ago to share a few pictures of Wajid Khan. In the first picture, the actor is seen taking a selfie with Wajid Khan. In the second picture, Wajid Khan and his brother, Sajid Khan are seen posing along with Varun’s father David Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan wrote thanking Wajid Khan for his contributions to the music field. He also added that he was shocked and very sad to hear about the demise. Varun Dhawan further explained how many people resonate with him due to his song, Palat that was gifted to him by Wajid Khan.

Varun Dhawan further wrote, “Shocked and very sad to hear about the passing of Wajid Bhai. He was a genuine soul and extremely close to my family and especially my father. The song I am known for #palat is given by him and his brother Sajid. He was always loving and caring to me and Rohit did 5 albums with my dad #msk, #partner #chasmebadoor, Mth, Judwaa2. He was a good man and loved by one and all. I will miss you Wajid Bhai”.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post here:

Wajid Khan and Sajid Khan are one of the most-loved music composers in Bollywood. Wajid Khan had been battling several health issues and was away from the public eye for a long time. However, he was spotted at the music launch of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. Wajid Khan gained huge popularity for songs like Fevicol Se, Soni De Nakhre, Hud Hud Dabangg, etc.

