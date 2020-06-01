Wajid Khan's Heartbreaking Last Message To Mika Singh: "Bas Dua Mei Yaad Rakho Mere Bhai"

The tragic news of the demise of Wajid Khan came in earlier on Monday and the whole industry has been mourning his loss. According to reports by a leading media portal, the renowned music composer from the duo Sajid-Wajid passed away due to complications from a kidney infection. As the whole film fraternity is grieving, Mika Singh shared a voice note that was sent to him by Wajid Khan while he was recovering.

Mika Singh shares Wajid Khan's last message to him

Mika Singh spoke with Peepmoon.com, and the singer shared the last message sent to him by Wajid Khan. In the voice note, the late music composer can be heard telling Mika that he was delighted after reading his message. Wajid was also heard telling Mika to remember him in his prayers and he shall recover soon. The late music composer also told said that the operation is over and now he needs everybody’s prayers for fast recovery.

Read Also | Wajid Khan Passes Away: Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant Pour In Tributes

Wajid was also heard telling Mika Singh that he hopes he recovers faster so that they can work together sooner. Further, he thanked him for his love, concern and support. According to a voice note shared by Mika Singh to Peepmoon.com, here is what Wajid Khan had said in his last voice note to Mika Singh.

Read Also | Wajid Khan's Demise: Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar Offer Condolences

"Bahut Bahut shukriya Mika bhai, aapka message padha badi dil ko tasali hue, khushi hue, bas dua ki darkhasat hai dost aapse. Abhi jara recovery mei hu, Allah ne chaha toh jaldi thik ho jaunga Inshallah. Operation toh hogaya hai bas baki ki sari cheezien, duaien karo bas, tumhara bhai khada ho jaye bs, phir sath mei kaam karenge bas, inshallah. Bas dua mei yaad rakho mere bhai. Love, concern, support ka shurkriya."

Apart from this, Mika Singh had earlier taken to his Twitter handle and had mourned on the loss of Wajid Khan. Check out the tweet below.

Very sad news for us all.. the most talented Singer and Composer who has given so many hits to the industry my big brother @TheSajidWajid just left us ..May Allah bless his soul, Rest in peace. Love you always and miss you brother. Your music is evergreen.. pic.twitter.com/jjGclJEc5d — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) June 1, 2020



Read Also | Remembering Wajid Khan: Top 10 Songs Composed, Written And Sung By The Singer

Wajid Khan has worked in numerous movies and for numerous songs. He is predominantly known for Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger among others. He has also gained an appreciation for his works in movies like Jai Ho, Veer, Wanted and several more.

According to a media portal, the funeral procession of Wajid Khan will take place today.

Read Also | Remembering Wajid Khan: Top 10 Songs Composed, Written And Sung By The Singer

Read Also | Wajid Khan's Demise: Ranveer Singh Left 'heartbroken'; Parineeti Chopra Shares 'memory'

Image Credits: Mika Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.