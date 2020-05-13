Salman Khan's 'Tubelight': Melodious Songs From The Film That Fans Must Listen To

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight was a drama film released in 2017. The film featured Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Om Puri, Matin Rey Tangu and Zhu Zhu in the lead roles. The film narrated the story of Laxman and Bharat played by Salman and Sohail Khan respectively. When the 1962 India-China war is announced, Bharat goes to serve in the Army and gets killed in the war. On hearing this, Laxman decides to go looking for his brother, as he is unwilling to believe that his brother Bharat has been killed. The film gained mixed reviews. However, the soundtrack of Tubelight was loved by fans. All songs were composed by Pritam. Check out some popular tracks from the film.

Radio Song

Radio song is one of the best songs in the film. The dance track is composed by Pritam. Radio song is voiced by Kamaal Khan and Amit Mishra. In the video song, Salman Khan is spotted grooving with kids. The song is written by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya while the additional vocal is given Akashdeep Sengupta.

Naach Meri Jaan

This song would remind everyone of the moments they have spent with their dearest member in the family. In the video of the song, one can see Sohail Khan and Salman Khan. The song also shows brothers playing pranks and having a gala time. The song is sung by Kamaal Khan, Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi and Tushar Joshi, while lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Tinka Tinka Dil Mera

Tinka Tinka Dil Mera is a song of separation. The song is for all those souls whose hearts have been broken. The song also fits well for all those families who are sending off their child to fight for the nation. Separation is one of the most undervalued emotions but the song, which has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and penned by Kausar Munir, brings out tears whenever you hear this rendition.

Main Agar

After celebration and separation, it is time for some romance. If you are someone who loves a romantic track and loves to listen to Atif Aslam, then this song is a treat. The song features a romantic tale between two characters in the film. The is song penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Later, the film version of Main Agar was also released and it was sung by KK.

