Salman Khan's Popular Songs From 'Race 3' | 'Allah Duhai Hai' To 'Heeriye'

Race 3 is a 2018 action-thriller movie helmed by Remo D’Souza. The movie was jointly produced under the banners of Tips Films and Salman Khan Films. Race 3 stars an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saquib Saleem.

The movie is the third instalment of Race film series. The plot of Race 3 revolves around the relationships and loyalties of a criminal family who is planning its next heist. Their loyalties are tested when some shocking revelations strike them. Here is a collection of a few memorable songs from this Salman Khan starrer.

Allah Duhai Hai

Allah Duhai Hai is the title track of the movie Race 3. The song perfectly captures the cut-throat competition shown between the characters of the movie. Raja Kumari, Sreerama Chandra Mynampati, Jonita Gandi and Amit Mishra collaborated together for this song.

Party Chale On

Party Chale On is a hit part number from the film Race 3. The song sees Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah setting the dance floor on fire with their eye-catching moves. It shows how all the characters of the movie are enjoying the party together hiding their evil personalities. Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur collaborated together for this song.

Heeriye

Heeriye is another hit party number from the movie Race 3. The song features Jacqueline Fernandez performing scintillating moves. Neha Bhasin and Deep Money are the artists who worked on the song. The rhythm is so energetic that it makes audiences groove.

Selfish

Selfish is a romantic song from Race 3 which was much loved by fans. The song sees Salman Khan romancing with Jacqueline Fernandez. As well as it also features the sizzling chemistry between Bobby Deol and Jacqueline. This romantic number has received the melodious voice of Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur.

I Found Love

I Found Love is another romantic number from Race 3. The song features the hot chemistry between Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. It describes how the duo falls in love with each other. The song is sung by Salman Khan himself with Veera Saxena.

