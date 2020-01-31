THESE Salman Khan Movies Received More Than 7 Ratings On IMDb

Checking IMDb ratings before planning to watch any new film has become a common activity among the youths. As with the dynamic time, the taste and preferences of the audience are changing and shifting. Most of the viewers prefer to choose content over a mass masala. But there are a few mass masala films which received love from the audience. And when it comes to a mass masala films in Bollywood, avoiding Salman Khan's name is not possible. Here are some family dramas and mass entertaining films of the actor which received more than 7 ratings on IMDb from the audience and the critics.

Salman Khan's movies with more than 7 ratings on IMDb

Andaaz Apna Apna - 8.2

Salman shared the screen space with Aamir Khan in Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 release. The film also features Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in the lead. Whereas, the supporting cast includes actors like Shakti Kapoor, Shehzad Khan and late actor Viju Khote. Reportedly, the rom-com was a debacle at the box-office, later it became a cult classic film.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - 8

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, released in 2015. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal characters. The story of the film revolves around a man, who goes out of the way for a verbally impaired Pakistani girl, to make sure she reaches her home back from India.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam - 7.5

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborated for the second time in 1999. The duo's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam hit the theatres on June 18, 1999. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also stars Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in the lead. The background score and music album of the film topped the chartbusters of the year.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun - 7.5

The rom-com, Hum Aapkey Hain Koun, was the first Bollywood film to gross over ₹100 crores at the box-office. The film narrates a simple yet engaging love story of Prem and Nisha. From festivals to marriage, the film celebrates life. The star cast includes Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Behl, and Renuka Sahane among others.

Maine Pyar Kiya - 7.3

Director Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have collaborated for many projects including Hum Saath Saath Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo among others. Maine Pyar Kiya, released in 1989, was an instant hit. Actor Bhagyashree also debuts opposite Salman. Their chemistry received immense love from the audience.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram)

