Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update Jan 29, 2020: Aliya's Plan Backfires

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is a fantasy drama series that airs on Star Plus. It features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. Read on to know more about what happened in the last episode of the show.

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! written update of January 29 episode

In the last episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! the child who got kidnapped was brought back by Baazigar, the eagle. It all went according to Aliya’s plan and she sends a snake to scare Baazigar. The whole family saw the snake and got scared. Everyone is happy that he saved the child and they say that he should get a bravery award.

Aliya realised that her plan backfired. Dadi asked her if she has really crossed the line with Aman, and she said yes. Aman is asked the same and he said he does not remember anything. Roshni told Dadi that Aliya had drugged him. She got the glass and showed everyone that Aliya is playing everyone. The glass turned out to be empty and the paper was blank. Aliya stated that she is also a victim and not a villain.

She said that she is going away from the family and told everyone to be careful and take care of themselves. Roshni stopped her so that the baby will be safe and with Khan Baba. Everyone decided to give the baby a name. Dadi said that ‘Baby’ is not even a proper name and her daughter, whose name is Baby, frowned. Kabir’s heart is lying in a room and it is glowing. Everyone blamed Aman for his mistakes.

Aman and Aliya talked out about the incident and Aman said that she should have stayed away from him. Aliya stated that she was tired of running scared and that she felt safe in Aman’s arms and that's how things happened between the two. She said that she lied to the family because she wanted to stay with the baby in the house, as she was scared and worried about the baby’s safety.

Aman asked Roshni what he can do to make things alright. She told him to do three things for her, and he does it. When he went to say to her that he loves her, she told him to stop. Tabeezi found out that the heart belonged to Kabir.

