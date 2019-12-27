Salman Khan's Birthday: Aap Ki Adalat Host Rajat Sharma Shares This Epic Throwback Video

Rajat Sharma, who is a well-known journalist and television host, shared a hilarious video of Salman Khan as the actor turns 54 today. Rajat Sharma shared the video reminiscing about the time they shared on-screen, the Aap Ki Adalat. The video shows Salman Khan challenging Rajat Sharma if he is still strong enough and asked him to do push-ups along with Salman. They were seen having a lot of fun with Salman enjoying the task. Watch the video here.

#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan May God bless you with loads of happiness. Our viewers still remember how you once did push-ups with me on the floors of #AapKiAdalat Many Happy Returns @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/1r4Kzfpspj — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) December 27, 2019

Earlier in the App ki Adalat interview, the 54-year-old actor revealed why he didn't get married until now, he said that the court cases have hit a pause button on his marriage as he thinks it would be unfair to marry if he may go to jail one day. He also said that once there was a time when he thought he would get married. But that did not happen. But now, there are Jodhpur and Mumbai cases. He also said that he hoped to win both the cases on merit, but if he did not, then according to him, it won't be fair for his wife and children. Watch the video here.

Apart from Rajat Sharma, many other Bollywood celebrities also shared their love for the actor on his special day. Take a look at some of the actors who posted on their social media handle to wish Salman Khan a very happy birthday.

