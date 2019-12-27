Salman Khan Birthday Special: Sonakshi Sinha And Other Actors Who Salman Has Mentored

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. Salman celebrated his 54th birthday on December 27. The actor is not only known for his performance but also for his big heart. He runs an organisation named Being Human, which helps people in need. Salman has millions of fan and he always tries to keep them happy, as seen in various events. Apart from being the huge star he is, Salman Khan has also helped others by giving them a break in the Bollywood film industry and also by mentoring them.

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 Anil Sharma’s directorial Veer. She co-starred with Salman Khan, who launched her. She got recognition after her item number ‘Character Dheela’ in Ready. Zareen Khan gained commercial success in Sajid Khan’s Housefull 2. Apart from this, she also featured in movies like Hate Story 3, Jatt James Bond and many more.

Saiee Manjrekar

Dabangg 3 marked the Bollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar. Daughter of Marathi Superstar Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee essayed the role of Salman Khan's love interest in Dabangg 3. In an interview with a leading daily, Salman Khan shared that Manjrekar had the potential to be an actor. Khan added that he had arranged a screen test for Manjrekar which she successfully passed.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, born in the family of the veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dabangg. She was paired opposite Salman Khan in the movie. After her debut, she was seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore. It was two years after her first release. The actor appeared in four films in the same year. Her hits include Son of Sardaar along with Ajay Devgn and the sequel of her first film Dabangg 2. Her recent multi-starrer release Mission Mangal collected more than ₹200 crores at the box office and become a blockbuster.

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi is the son of Aditya Pancholi. Salman Khan and Sooraj Pancholi are reportedly good friends. Despite being a part of negative controversy. Salman Khan launched Sooraj Pancholi in the movie Hero. Salman Khan was the producer of the movie. Salman Khan also launched Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Athiya Shetty in the same movie. Sooraj was also seen in Satellite Shankar in the lead role.

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat made his Bollywood Debut in the movie Bittoo Boss. Pulkit Samrat was married to Salman Khan's rakhi-sister Shweta Rohira and Salman reportedly helped him to find a place in the Bollywood film industry. Pulkit Samrat rose to fame after his performance in the movie Fukrey.

