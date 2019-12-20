Dabangg 3 To See Salman Khan Honouring A Promise To Singer Payal Dev; Details Inside

A new song from the film Dabangg 3 named Yu Karke has been gaining a lot of attention from the audience. The song is sung by the playback singer Payal Dev. Dev recorded the dance number with Salman Khan. A report on a leading daily shared that Payal talked about her experience with Salman Khan and revealed that Khan kept his promise to her when he offered her the song.

Here is what Payal Dev said:

Payal, in the interview, talked about how she got super excited when she got a call from Sajid and Wajid. They told her that they wanted her to sing a song in Dabangg 3. She added that getting a chance to sing a song with Salman was an opportunity of a lifetime for her. She shared that it was the third time she is singing with Salman. She had sung Nain Phisal Gaye from Welcome To New York and then a song in Race 3.

Payal then revealed that before Race 3 was released, Salman had promised her that he will be signing her in one of his films. In the end, she added that she feels fortunate to be a part of such a huge franchise. Payal Dev also shared that Salman Khan was deeply involved in the making of the track. She talked about how the song was soft in the beginning, but he wanted to add an element of rowdiness.

Dabangg 3 will be the bang that Bollywood industry will be presenting at the end of the year. The movie has created a lot of frenzy amongst fans ever since the time the songs and the trailer of the movie have been released. The movie also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Nikitin Dheer, and Nawab Shah.

