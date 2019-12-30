Salman Khan Thanks Fans For Having Faith In Him Which Motivates Him To Work Harder

The Dabangg actor of Bollywood, Salman Khan is enjoying the success of his much-awaited film Dabangg 3 at the box-office. He also celebrated his 54th birth anniversary on December 27, 2019. Salman Khan celebrated three decades in the Hindi film industry and credited his success to the fans. Here are all the details on the story that have surfaced so far:

‘My motivation to work has always been the fans’ – Salman Khan

In a recent interview with a media portal, Salman Khan talked about completing three decades in the Hindi film industry. During the conversation, he thanked his fans and acknowledged how they are the reason he is such a big name in Bollywood. He also mentioned how the most important thing about an actor’s life is the journey and talked about how his journey has been nothing less than amazing.

Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and went onto give his fans some of the most brilliant performances of the year. From comedy to romance and action, Salman Khan has always managed to strike a chord with his fans and impress them with his work. Talking about his journey, Salman Khan said that he has seen so much during his journey, and met so many brilliant people along the way. He also mentioned how everyone has taught him so much and made him the person he is right now. Salman Khan also told how his motivation to work has always been the fans, who constantly shower unconditional love for him. He added how it is because of his fans that the actor always strives to deliver the best for them.

More about Salman Khan and Salman Khan in 2020

Salman Khan is the eldest son of legendary actor, writer, and producer Salim Khan. He made his debut with the 1988 movie Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. Some of the notable works of Salman Khan include Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. He is currently enjoying the success of the third instalment of Dabangg at the box-office. Salman Khan in 2020 will be working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Tiger 3, and Kick 2.

