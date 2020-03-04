Salman Khan's Reported Paycheck For An AD Shoot Can Buy You A Bungalow In Bangalore

Bollywood actor Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following. Be it adoring him on social media or declaring his film blockbuster, his fans never let him down. His payrolls always grab the attention of the audience. Reportedly, he charged around ₹31 crore per week for his appearance in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13. A new report about his payroll for an ad has also caught the headlines. According to a news portal, Salman Khan was paid a whopping ₹7 crore a day to shoot for an ad.

Interestingly, a few days back, Salman Khan was announced as a new face of a leading smartphone company. The report published by a news portal claims that to shoot the advertisement video for the same, he has charged ₹7 crores per day. Reportedly, the shoot took place in Bandra's Mehboob studio. The report also states that he dedicated four to five days for the brand’s upcoming marketing strategy and will be paid a similar figure. The new series of the smartphone will be launched on March 5, 2020. Apart from the smartphone, it is reported that the Bajarangi Bhaijaan actor endorses many leading brands including a popular soft drink and a ceramic manufacturing company.

Upcoming project details

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is currently busy in gearing up for his multiple upcoming releases including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It will be the third collaboration of actor-director duo Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva. Salman's Bharat co-star Disha Patani will play the female lead of the upcoming film.

