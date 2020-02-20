Salman Khan To Say 'hello Brother' As He Teams Up With Aayush For Gangster-themed Film?

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. He is known to have introduced many faces in the Bollywood industry. He is also sought out for career advice regarding the film industry.

Apart from many female actors, Salman Khan had launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the year 2018. There have been reports in the media that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are likely to share the big screen in the near future.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to share the screen

Aayush Sharma is a Bollywood actor who made his acting debut in the film, LoveRatri in the year 2018. After the movie was released, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma were seen hinting to various media portals that the two would like to work with each other. For a long time, neither of the two revealed any details about any possible project.

It was also reported that the two could possibly be seen in Salman Khan’s much-anticipated movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But according to the latest updates, those rumours were done away with and it has been reported by many media portals that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma would be seen working on another project which is different from all the other works of Salman Khan.

A source from a leading media portal reported that the duo would be seen in a gangster drama film. Although, Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming flick, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Therefore, the project of Aayush and Salman has been kept under wraps at the moment. It also marks the first movie of the pair together.

Aayush Sharma has a huge fan following on his social media accounts. The actor took to his Instagram account and posted pictures from his latest photoshoot. Aayush Sharma was seen flaunting his transformed body. It has been reported that the actor has worked hard to get in shape for the reported gangster drama film.

Image: Aayush Sharma Instagram

