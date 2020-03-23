Salman Khan To Do The Post-production Work Of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' From Home?

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Amid self-isolation due to Coronavirus outbreak, Salman Khan has reportedly decided to start editing the film from home to keep himself busy. The reports suggest that the editing portion of the post-production stage of the movie is in progress at his house. Initially, the star was spending quarantine time by bonding with his parents and pursuing his favourite hobby, painting.

However, now as per reports, the actor is eager to work and has started working from home already. The editing process of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has started. The reports also state that Salman Khan makes sure he is a part of the editing process of all his movies. Hence to ensure that the movie release is not delayed, Salman Khan will do the post-production work from home while maintaining social distancing and use his quarantine period productively.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan's Cop Look In Radhe To Be Different From Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey?

About the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan himself. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to release on the Eid of 2020.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Wishes To Bring Chulbul Pandey, Kick's Devil & Radhe Together In One Frame

As of March 23, India has reported seven fatal cases due to coronavirus. Government of each state has taken strict precautionary measure by announcing lockdowns all around the country. Social gatherings are to be avoided, public places like cinema theatres, malls and gyms have been totally shut. Movie releases and shootings have been kept on hold as a precautionary measure. Here are a few precautionary measures suggested by WHO (World Health Organisation) that one must follow to stay protected:

ALSO READ| Is Disha Patani Worried About Being Overshadowed By Radhe Co-star Salman Khan?

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Says 'Karan Arjun' Is A Special Film And A Complete Entertainment Package

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.