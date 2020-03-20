Salman Khan Says 'Karan Arjun' Is A Special Film And A Complete Entertainment Package

The iconic Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Karan Arjun' completed fifteen years of its release and Salman Khan recently spoke on the film and its making.

Also Read | 25 Years Of 'Karan Arjun': Not Salman Khan, THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play Karan's Role

Salman says Karun Arjun is a special film

Remembering Karan Arjun, Salman Khan said that it is a special film. The Dabangg actor said that he has many beautiful memories from the film. He said that Karan Arjun is a complete entertainment package and even after 25 years of its release, fans can sit together with their families and enjoy it.

Also Read | Know Why Salman Khan Prefers Living In Galaxy Apartments, Instead Of A Grand Bungalow

The director and producer of the film, Rakesh Roshan, shared his experience of making the movie. He said that he had immense belief in the story and somehow knew that his audience would feel and believe every dialogue narrated by the characters. He said that the reaction the movie received then and even today is still overwhelming. He stated that the fact that a mother's dialogue like 'Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge' got the status it has, is all because of the conviction it was delivered with. If at that time they returned from any unimaginable place, it would have been accepted by the audience. He said that conviction is the one element that is behind the success of the movie and the milestone is being celebrated today

Also Read | Salman Khan Shows 'the Best Thing About Our Culture' Through His Sketch Amid Quarantine

Karan Arjun also stars Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Raakhee, Johnny Lever and Amrish Puri with others. The movie had chartbuster songs and got rave reviews from the audiences. The bonding and chemistry between the lead actors were adored by many. Karan Arjun reportedly became the second highest-grossing film of the year.

Also Read | Salman Khan Follows Only Eight People On Instagram; Know Who They Are

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.