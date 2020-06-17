Did You Know Salman Khan Took More Than 2 Hours To Get The Look Right For 'Bharat'?

One of the most-awaited movie lists of 2019 included Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. The movie saw him essaying three different roles – a motorcycle stuntman, captain of a ship and an old man. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the director of Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed some intriguing details about the looks of Salman Khan in the movie.

Ali Abbas Zafar reportedly said that that it took about two and a half hours for the prosthetics team to work on Salman Khan’s look and just as long to help him get rid of it. The director added that the prosthetics were designed by a UK-based company and it was executed with Indian makeup artists. According to Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan tried over 20 different types of beards and moustaches to acquires the best look for Bharat.

Ali further revealed that it was a very tedious process, but Salman Khan would stay very calm and patient throughout it. Every day when he arrived to shoot, it would take him more than two hours just to get ready. According to the director, after narrating the movie to Salman Khan, he not only understood the importance of his looks but how the script demands it to keep his character aligned with the age graph. Ali Abbas Zafar concluded the interview saying that Salman Khan was very supportive of the idea and the entire process.

About Bharat

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role, Bharat is a drama movie bankrolled jointly under the banners of Salman Khan Films and T-Series. The story of Bharat follows how at the cusp of India’s birth as an independent nation, a family was separated. Young boy Bharat makes a promise to his father that he will keep his family together at any cost.

What is next in store for Salman Khan?

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next feature in Prabhu Deva directed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Along with him, the movie sees Disha Patani, Randeep Hood and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is the remake of the South Korean movie titled Veteran.

