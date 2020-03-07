Salman Khan's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo': Intriguing Trivia About The Movie You Should Know

Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo garnered huge attention from fans at the time of its release. The movie, featuring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor, was helmed by Sooraj Brajatya. Although the film received mixed reviews from the fans and critics, the songs and the cinematography were widely appreciated.

The story of the film revolves around a prince named Prem and the various challenges that he faces. It also has several dubbed versions, including the Telugu and Tamil versions as Prem Leela and Meimarandhen Paaraayo, respectively. Read to know about some of the most interesting trivia on the movie:

Interesting trivia about Salman Khan in 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan did not charge a single penny for the film. He has worked for the movie as a token of love and kindness for the director. The movie made a record of having one of the highest ever pre-release advance booking tickets in the history of Hindi cinema.

This was Salman Khan's 14th movie where he has been featured with the character name as Prem. Also, this was the actor's 4th movie with director Sooraj Barjatia together. The interesting fact is that in all of Sooraj Barjatia's films, Salman Khan's character name is Prem.

Amrita Rao was offered to portray the role of Salman Khan's sister in the romantic-drama movie.

Also, Vidyut Jamwal was chosen to essay the role of Neil Nitin Mukesh. He declined the offer because he had several offers for lead roles. He did not want to play a supporting role.

When Prem and Maithili make an entry at the coronation ceremony at 1:14:50, the music that is playing at the gate is actually the official music from the iconic TV series, Game of Thrones.

