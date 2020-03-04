Salman Khan Dons His Iconic 'Wanted' Look For 'Radhe' In This Leaked BTS Video

The Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is all set to star in the upcoming action flick, Radhe. The movie is slated to release on May 22, 2020, and is directed by Prabhu Deva. Salman Khan and the rest of the cast are currently busy shooting for the upcoming film. Recently, a fan of Salman Khan spotted him on the sets of Radhe and shared a video of the actor on social media.

Salman Khan returns to his classic Wanted look for Radhe in this BTS video

Above is the video that was shared online by a fan page dedicated to Salman Khan. In the video, Salman Khan donned a pair of stylish black denim jeans, along with a bark blue t-shirt and a checkered blue jacket. This casual yet stylish attire was rather iconic during Salman Khan's 2009 film, Wanted. Wanted was also directed by Prabhu Deva, so perhaps it is the director who wants Salman Khan to have the same look for Radhe.

Alongside Salman, Radhe will also star Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Bharath, Gautam Gulati and Zarina Wahab in prominent roles. The movie is co-produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan himself. The filming for Radhe is still ongoing.

Salman Khan also recently featured in the cop action comedy film, Dabangg 3. Dabangg 3 was the third entry in the massively popular Dabangg series and it was also directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie released back in December of 2019, however, it failed to meet expectations and did not dominate the box office. In fact, the film only made around ₹230.93 crores for a budget of around ₹105 crores.

