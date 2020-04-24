Unseen Pic Of The Day: Throwback To The Time When Salman Khan Sported A Blonde Look

From his initial career days, Salman Khan has always been one of the most talked-about actors in the industry. Be it his hook steps from different songs, his body or his unique dialogue delivery, the actor has been widely loved by the audience. He has created a firm foothold in the industry not just by his acting skills but by his personality and his lifestyle. Recently, a major throwback picture of Salman Khan was making rounds on the internet.

The throwback picture that is surfacing online takes us back to the time when Salman Khan sported a new look which was way different from the way he carried himself on an everyday basis. The actor was seen sporting a blonde hair colour and he was seen wearing a white graphic t-shirt paired with a black leather jacket. Salman Khan has a different style with accessories like a chunky black belt and a silver earring. Reportedly, it was clicked at the opening of his new restaurant Bombay East 72' in Mumbai. The actor's fans went gaga over his never-seen-before look and also the picture was widely shared on his different fan pages.

In the recent past, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's voice has been breaking the internet as he crooned Pyaar Karona in the music video that has been released through his official YouTube channel earlier on Monday. The actor can be seen in a sombre avatar as he takes everyone by surprise with his singing and the lyrics of the song Pyaar Karona. In the 4 minute video, the actor spills a kind of tranquil through the music and lyrics of the song as he urges the citizens of India to stand together and fight the current crisis amid the pandemic.

