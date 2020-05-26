Salman Khan Provides Food Kits To Over 5,000 Families On Occasion Of Eid

Salman Khan has been trying to help people in his own way by either voicing his opinions on social media or helping people by providing them with food packets and other essential necessities. The actor had also previously helped the daily wage workers who were providing their services on the sets of his films by promising to provide them with relief packages and other facilities. On account of Eid 2020, Salman Khan did not stop extending his support and provided help to 5000 families.

Salman Khan's special Eid gift to people

A renowned politician in Mumbai suburbs recently took to his Twitter account and shared that Salman Khan reached out to 5000 families by providing them with food kits during the special occasion of Eid. The photos of food packets being sent out to people were shared on social media which received a lot of praise from fans. The tweet also stated that humans like Salman Khan, who actively come forward to help people, maintain a balance in society. Check out the tweet below -

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of bhai wishing Eid !!! pic.twitter.com/7oTPPeXZMv — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 24, 2020

As per reports, Salman Khan has introduced a food van called 'Being Haangryy' which can be seen in the photos above too. The driver of the Being Haangryy van gave a quick interview with a leading news daily during the Eid day where he revealed that Salman Khan had personally instructed all van drivers to distribute ration to everyone who needs it in the city. The Being Haangryy vans have been distributing food mainly in the slum pocket of Mumbai city.

As per reports, during the days nearing Eid and on the account of the auspicious festival, Salman Khan also helped in the distribution of Eid kits. These Eid-centric kits consisted of milk, vermicelli, ghee, sugar and dry fruits, which are required to make sheer kurma during the festival. The driver of Being Haangryy considers this opportunity provided by Salman Khan as a small way of spreading smiles during difficult times.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, also released a single song on the account of Eid titled Bhai Bhai. The song has been co-written and sung by Salman Khan and spreads the message of brotherhood and peace among people belonging to different castes and communities. Check out the upbeat track Bhai Bhai by Salman Khan below -

